One person injured in Paso Robles shooting

November 17, 2020

A suspect shot a victim in the arm and torso on Monday evening at the Dry Creek Apartments complex in Paso Robles.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on Alamo Creek Terrace at the apartment complex. Officers arrived to discover the victim, who was suffering from a single non-life-threatening gun shot wound, had been transported to a hospital.

During their investigation, officers determined the victim had been shot while traveling through the complex in a gold Cadillac. Officers seized the Cadillac.

Officers interviewed the victim, who provided little information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at (805) 227-7450. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP.

