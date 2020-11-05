Paso Robles police arrest man for fifth vandalism this year
November 5, 2020
Paso Robles police arrested an alleged serial vandal Tuesday night for smashing the windows of several businesses in the North County city. [Paso Robles Daily News]
Early Tuesday morning, smashed windows were found at four or more Paso Robles businesses located in the 400, 1700 and 1900 blocks of Spring Street, as well as one in the 1200 block of Park Street. The business in the 1200 block of Park Street appears to be Brown Butter Cookie Company, which fronts on 12th Street.
Officers arrested Joel Dominguez, 32, for felony vandalism. Police say it is the fifth time this year Dominguez has been arrested under similar circumstances.
Dominguez is not currently in custody, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website.
