Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County Courthouse evacuated because of smoke

November 10, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Courthouse on Monterey Street in SLO is currently evacuated as firefighters search for the cause of smoke in the area of the law library.

Shortly before 2 p.m., fire alarms rang and court personnel asked everyone to evacuate the building. There are currently three fire engines at the scene.


Loading...
Related:


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
﻿