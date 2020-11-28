Shark attacks California woman off beach in Maui

November 28, 2020

A 35-year-old California woman is in stable condition after a shark attacked her on Thanksgiving while she was swimming in the ocean off a beach in Hawaii.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the woman was swimming about 100 yards off Honokowai Beach in Maui when a shark reportedly bit her. Surfers and firefighters helped bring her to shore.

The woman, suffering from severe injuries to the front of her torso, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

