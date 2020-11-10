Thief burglarizes Atascadero man’s home while he sleeps

November 10, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woman allegedly broke into an Atascadero man’s home while he was asleep on Saturday and stole personal items, as well as a car.

The resident at a home on the 7800 block of Constancia Street awoke to find a thief had rummaged through his home, according to the Atascadero Police Department. After the man reported the incident, investigators entered the car into a statewide stolen vehicle database.

While officers were still on the scene, the Atascadero resident discovered a person had used his credit card at a local business. Shortly afterwards, a Paso Robles police officer noticed the stolen vehicle in the Target shopping center.

The officer stopped the vehicle and detained the driver, 31-year-old Amber Polky of Atascadero. Atascadero officers arrived at the Target parking lot and recovered the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, the officers found the items stolen from the Atascadero home. Police later returned the vehicle to its owner.

Officers arrested Polky and booked her in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of residential burglary, vehicle theft, fraudulent use of an access card and possession of drug paraphernalia. Polky remains in custody with her bail set at $50,000, according to the county sheriff’s website.

