Up to 16-foot waves coming to SLO and Santa Barbara counties

November 6, 2020

A storm blowing down from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to deliver large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents to both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The high-surf advisory continues through the weekend, expiring Monday at 4 p.m.

The storm is also expected to deliver intermittent rain showers and colder temperatures to the Central Coast through the weekend.

