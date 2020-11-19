Wanted felon arrested in Paso Robles, person of interest in shooting

November 18, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Law enforcement officers arrested a wanted felon on Tuesday who is a person of interest in a shooting at a Paso Robles apartment complex.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, a caller reported a shooting on Alamo Creek Terrace at the Dry Creek Apartments complex. Officers arrived to discover the victim, who was suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, had been transported to the hospital.

Investigators determined the victim had been shot while traveling through the complex in a gold Cadillac.

On Tuesday, Paso Robles police, along with the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team, SLO County Special Enforcement Detail, San Luis Obispo Gang Task Force, county probation officers and DA’s office investigators served a search warrant in the 2300 block of Winter Wheat Place. Officers arrested Lauro Valenzuela, 36.

Police say Valenzuela is a person of interest in Monday evening’s shooting. Officers booked Valenzuela in SLO County Jail for having an outstanding warrant.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

