5 fabulous last minute Christmas gifts available in SLO County

December 22, 2020

Is procrastination your middle name? If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, and the thought of battling department store crowds is giving you nightmares, one of the following unique local gifts is sure to please. And each can be either picked up or ordered online without battling the crowds.

A membership at the SLO Children’s Museum



With three floors of interactive exhibits and amusing spaces, the SLO Children’s Museum in San Luis Obispo is sure to please. Help children get the wiggles out after the lockdown with a yearly membership. New memberships will be activated after the county goes back into the red tier. And memberships can be purchased online, no need to leave your home or wait for a delivery.

Dining and unwinding at the Sea Venture Hotel in Pismo Beach

Help a friend or loved one get out of the coronavirus home-bound blues with the Sea Venture Hotel’s dine and unwind package. Available Sunday through Friday in January, the package includes an overnight stay and dinner for two from their restaurant month menu.

At $169 a night Monday through Thursday and $219 on Fridays, the package includes overnight accommodations in a non-ocean view king deluxe guestroom with fireplace, private balcony and hot tub for two, and dinner for two (currently room service only).

The Adelaida Botanicals Farm stand CBD salves and oils in Templeton



Adelaida Botanicals’ CBD salves and oils are produced from their estate grown hemp. Their deep muscle rub is a favorite with locals and out-of-towners alike. The cannabinoids found in hemp interact with the receptors in our endocannabinoid system to bolster our immune system’s natural healing processes against pain and inflammation.

Nestled amid the wineries on Vineyard Drive in Templeton is this gem of a small family farm. Currently selling walnuts, lavender and CBD products, in the summer the farm produces mouth-watering blackberries along with an array of vegetables and farm fresh eggs. Stop by the stand at 5626 Vineyard Drive, visit their website, or call (805) 835-8688 for delivery.

Golf at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles

For the golf lover, a Hunter Ranch Golf Course player’s club card is a winning gift. By joining the club, members receive free rounds, guest passes, exclusive discounts and preferred greens fees and cart rates. Order online or call (805) 237-7444 for more information.

A stay at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa in Avila Beach

Located in the lush hills of Avila Beach, a stay at the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa makes an ideal gift to anyone wanting a break from the stay-at-home routine. With its stunning gardens, intimate mineral springs and spectacular views, what more could you ask for? The Garden’s of Avila Restaurant is currently open for room service and carryout.

There are a variety of package deals available online. Call (805) 595-7302 for more information.

