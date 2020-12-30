Cal Poly senior dies in San Luis Obispo on Christmas

Cal Poly senior Jake Worden died on Christmas in San Luis Obispo, according to an email from the Office of the President.

Worden was a computer science major from Santa Clarita. University administrators have not disclosed how Worden died.

“Sharing news like this — which is being done, as always, after consultation with our student’s family — is never easy,” the email says. “It is especially hard when we are not together as a community to be there for each other. The university has been in close contact with his family and is offering its full support to them and his friends during this very difficult time.”

