Car chase leads to crash in Shell Beach

December 30, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A failed traffic stop led to a police chase, crash and search for a suspect or suspects in Shell Beach on Tuesday afternoon. [KSBY]

The incident began when a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic shop, but the driver fled. The deputy pursued the driver briefly, before the chase was called off.

Shortly afterwards, the driver crashed near Shell Beach Road and Park Place and then apparently fled by foot. The CHP dispatched a helicopter and K9 units to search for the suspect.

Authorities reportedly detained two individuals, but have not reported if they were arrested.

