Car chase leads to crash in Shell Beach
December 30, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A failed traffic stop led to a police chase, crash and search for a suspect or suspects in Shell Beach on Tuesday afternoon. [KSBY]
The incident began when a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic shop, but the driver fled. The deputy pursued the driver briefly, before the chase was called off.
Shortly afterwards, the driver crashed near Shell Beach Road and Park Place and then apparently fled by foot. The CHP dispatched a helicopter and K9 units to search for the suspect.
Authorities reportedly detained two individuals, but have not reported if they were arrested.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines