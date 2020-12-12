Coronavirus outbreaks reported at CMC and the SLO County Jail

December 11, 2020

Outbreaks of positive coronavirus cases have been reported at both the California Men’s Colony and the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

There are 119 inmates with active cases and 67 staffers at CMC. Since March, 122 staffers and 427 inmates have contracted the virus, and two inmates have died, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Three inmates at the SLO County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, for a total of seven inmates isolated with the virus in December. Since the onset of the pandemic, 15 inmates have tested positive.

A total of 14 sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: eight patrol deputies and six correctional deputies.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 579 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 136 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo and CMC with 72 each, and Arroyo Grande and Atascadero with 59 each.

Of the 7,452 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,209 individuals have recovered, and 46 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 23 people in the hospital — seven in the intensive care unit, and 1,168 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,796

San Luis Obispo — 1,655

Atascadero — 670

Nipomo — 540

Arroyo Grande — 518

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 377

Cal Poly residents — 256

Grover Beach — 267

San Miguel — 241

Templeton — 232

Oceano — 215

Los Osos — 128

Morro Bay — 123

Pismo Beach — 115

Shandon — 73

Santa Margarita — 56

Cambria — 50

Creston — 37

Ash-patients — 25

Cayucos — 26

Avila Beach — 17

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 27

As of Friday evening, there have been 1,525,790 positive cases, and 20,851 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 16,295,458 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 302,750 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 71,432,996 cases with 1,601,088 dead.

