District Attorney Dan Dow rebukes Judge Matt Guerrero’s ruling

December 11, 2020

Statement from SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow

First, let me be clear I have deep respect for the judicial process and the judges who are called to make difficult decisions.

With that in mind, I respectfully and strongly disagree with Judge Guerrero‘s findings and decision to recuse the District Attorney from prosecuting criminal activity that occurred during this summer’s protests. The law is clear that in order for a district attorney to be recused there must be an actual conflict of interest and the conflict must be so grave as to render it unlikely that the defendant will receive fair treatment during all portions of the criminal proceedings.

There is absolutely no conflict in this case. To the contrary. While I have been personally attacked on many occasions since the arrests in these cases, I have continued to conduct my duty in a manner that is above reproach without bending to popular opinion and public pressure. I am proud of the professionalism that our office has maintained under months of immense public pressure. We have thoroughly, fairly, and objectively reviewed volumes of evidence, conducted additional independent investigation, and made every decision based on the facts and the applicable law. We have never wavered from our steadfast commitment to ensure that every defendant receives fair treatment while we perform our important Constitutional duty.

To recuse an elected district attorney who has been chosen by the voters of San Luis Obispo County to enforce the law in our community without any evidence of an actual conflict undermines the role and independent nature of an elected prosecutor and sets a dangerous precedent.


Darrell Queen

You GO Dan your our man!


12/11/2020 3:57 pm
MrYan

Dan you appeared a bit conflicted to me. As you admit you were personally attacked. Human nature says you wouldn’t like being attacked—it just does. Which on its surface wouldn’t put you over the top on a “conflicted” scale, but coupled with your need to publicly comment on this matter with opinion pieces prior to charging her may. Articles that were politically self serving, as that was the only value they served.

As a matter of course your office should refrain from commenting on cases until investigations are complete and charging determination is made. You did not do this here. You milked it politically. And you still are.


If you truly had respect for the judiciary as you say you would have taken your lumps and moved on —quietly Yet you run to CCN to publicly question the judge’s decision? You took his judgement personally too—and produced this article is the result. Which kind of proves the point for the judge; that you have a hard time separating personal issues from professional ones. This article alone affirms it was a good call by this judge.


As public official you are to avoid conflicts of interest or the mere appearance of a conflict. Your personal investment in this case clouds your current judgment. Move on Dan. There are Aryan Brotherhood members killing our neighbors. Try focusing on that scourge instead.


12/11/2020 3:51 pm
JordanJ

The protesters do not get to harass Dan Dow at his home and then say that gives him a conflict.


Also, it is not a conflict for Dan Dow’s wife to say he is fighting the wacky anarchists who want to defund the police. The email does not mention protesters, BLM or any of the defendants. Dan Dow can be against teenagers having sex, that does not mean his entire office should not prosecute a rapist teenage.


Hopefully, either the DA or attorney general will appeal so that a judge not as partisan as Judge Guerrero can review his ruling.


12/11/2020 4:41 pm
Mitch C

Thank you Mr Dow for a well stated opinion. There appears to be some integrity left in the legal process.


12/11/2020 3:37 pm
Buchon

The very rule of law is being threatened in Arata’s case, and other associated cases.


Protest loudly (and threateningly) enough about “systemic racism” and in the eyes of some, that’s enough to side-step the rule of law. It’s enough to magically wipe the slates of some criminals clean.


That’s offensive. That’s absurd.


In the process it’s revealing Arata and her followers to be racists themselves, no matter their individual skin tones.


Just keep it up and see where this leads…


12/11/2020 3:30 pm
mazin

Who cares what Dan Dow has to say? He BOTCHED the prosecution! BOTCHED! His salary is a waste. I am completely pissed. The flag burin’ twerp becomes a heroine. UGH!


12/11/2020 3:22 pm
