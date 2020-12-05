Front Page  »  

Fire burns cars, outbuildings and brush in SLO

December 5, 2020

A campfire burning near the creek off Prado Road in San Luis Obispo ignited adjacent brush on Friday evening. The fire then spread to a neighboring property destroying cars and outbuildings.

Because of a significant fuel load at 50 Prado Road, the city requested additional help. Firefighters from Cal Fire, SLO County Fire, the Atascadero Fire Department and 5 Cities Fire Department helped SLO firefighters extinguish the fire.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. He was treated and released at the scene.


womanwhohasbeenthere

Gotta love the homeless!


12/05/2020 6:31 pm
obispan

“significant fuel load” = lack of code enforcement. Why? Who knows. SLO has 6, count ’em, BTK code enforcement officers measuring your grass. Real code enforcement is political to the council level.


12/05/2020 6:31 pm
