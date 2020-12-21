Gov. Gavin Newsom back in quarantine

December 21, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the second time in less than a month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in quarantine, despite having tested negative for coronavirus.

The governor’s office released a statement on Sunday saying Newsom would enter a 10-day quarantine after a staff member with whom he came in contact tested positive for the virus. Newsom will continue to be tested over the next few days.

Other staff members also came in contact with the employee and have since tested negative for the virus. They will enter 10-day quarantines and undergo testing over the coming days, as well.

Around Nov. 21, Newsom, his wife and three of their children entered a 14-day quarantine after being exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for coronavirus. Newsom’s entire family tested negative for the virus at the time.

