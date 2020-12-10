Indiana man accused of sending lewd images to a child in Los Osos

December 10, 2020

Utilizing electronics at his Los Osos home, a child was playing on a gaming platform in late September when another player sent him lewd images including child pornography.

During an investigation by the SLO County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and the District Attorney’s Office, detectives determined 20-year-old Jordan Fields of Indiana sent the obscene material. Working with the FBI and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, investigators interviewed Fields.

Deputies then arrested Fields and booked him into the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography. Criminal proceedings are pending in Bartholomew County, Indiana and the investigation is ongoing.

Loading...