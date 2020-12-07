Mountain biker airlifted off trail near SLO High School

December 7, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A California Highway Patrol helicopter airlifted a mountain biker off a trail in San Luis Obispo on Sunday after the person suffered undisclosed injuries.

The individual was mountain biking Sunday morning on Bowden Ranch Trail above San Luis Obispo High School. The SLO City Fire Department learned the biker needed help at approximately 10:36 a.m.

A CHP H-70 helicopter appeared to have staged for the rescue on a field at SLO High, a photo tweeted by the fire department shows. Cal Fire personnel also assisted San Luis Obispo firefighters and the CHP aerial team with the rescue.

It is unclear what occurred in the lead up to the mountain biker needing to be rescued.

Loading...