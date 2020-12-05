Newsom’s shelter-at-home begins Sunday afternoon in SLO County
December 5, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home rules were triggered Friday when the Southern California region’s intensive care unit capacity dropped below 15%. As a result, residents in the region, which includes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, will be required to primarily stay at home for the next three weeks.
While under the stay-at-home order hair salons, nail shops, movie theaters, play grounds and wineries are required to close. Restaurants are restricted to take out and delivery and retail businesses to 20 percent customer capacity.
It is suspected the order will go into effect Sunday afternoon.
As cases surge, both California and SLO County set records for coronavirus deaths on Friday: four in SLO County and 202 in California.
During the past two days, SLO County reported 162 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 38 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 30, Arroyo Grande with 25 and Grover Beach with 21.
Of the 6,540 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 5,700 individuals have recovered, and 42 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — one in the intensive care unit, and 779 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 1,590
San Luis Obispo — 1,527
Atascadero — 575
Nipomo — 477
Arroyo Grande — 397
CMC inmates — 297
Cal Poly residents — 253
Grover Beach — 222
San Miguel — 214
Templeton — 197
Oceano — 178
Los Osos — 116
Morro Bay — 109
Pismo Beach — 99
Shandon — 64
Santa Margarita — 53
Cambria — 42
Creston — 32
Ash-patients — 24
Cayucos — 25
Avila Beach — 12
San Simeon — 7
Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 30
As of Friday evening, there have been 1,315,352 positive cases, and 19,790 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 14,774,167 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 285,656 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 66,294,914 cases with 1,525,704 dead.
