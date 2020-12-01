Oceano man killed in crash identified
December 1, 2020
The man killed in a crash on Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande on Monday has been identified as Robert Radtke, 65, of Oceano, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Radtke was towing a utility trailer northbound on Los Berros Road near Gus Way when he drove onto the edge of the road, veered back onto the road and overturned ejecting the driver onto the roadway. Radtke died at the scene.
The collision left debris scattered across the road, leading to a two hour road closure.
Investigators have not yet determined if Radtke was impaired at the time of the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines