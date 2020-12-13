Six people injured in crash on Highway 166 in rural SLO County

Six people suffered injuries, with one airlifted to the hospital, after a minivan drove off a cliff on Highway 166 in rural San Luis Obispo County on Saturday

Shortly after 2 p.m., the driver of a white minivan attempted to pass another vehicle, when that driver also tried to pass the vehicle in front of them, running the minivan off the highway, according to the CHP. The minivan then went down a cliff 50 feet into the riverbed near Gifford Rancho Road.

There were two adults and four children in the minivan. Two people suffered major injuries, one person suffered moderate injuries and three suffered minor injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Following the collision, a Calstar helicopter airlifted one individual to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the accident.

