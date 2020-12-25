Six people injured in three-car crash in Paso Robles

December 25, 2020

Six people were injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Christmas Eve, according to police.

At about 11 a.m., a Subaru was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Airport Road when it crossed over the median and crashed into two eastbound vehicles. The six occupants of the cars suffered minor to major injuries.

Officers suspect the driver of the Subaru, who had a suspended license and a warrant out of Kern County, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

A Paso Robles Police Department investigation is ongoing.

Loading...