SLO County hits another daily coronavirus case record

December 22, 2020

With coronavirus outbreaks at congregate settings throughout San Luis Obispo County, on Saturday the county logged 229 new cases, the largest daily number of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The SLO County sheriff’s department announced Monday that two more inmates and six additional correctional deputies tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive for the virus since March to 17 and sheriff deputies to 20.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 534 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. Paso Robles and CMC both lead with 101 new cases each, followed by San Luis Obispo with 76, ASH with 45, Grover Beach with 35 and Arroyo Grande with 30.

Of the 8,803 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,909 individuals have recovered, and 60 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 41 people in the hospital — nine in the intensive care unit, and 1,782 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 2,037

San Luis Obispo — 1,924

Atascadero — 765

Arroyo Grande — 610

Nipomo — 599

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 572

Grover Beach — 340

Oceano — 289

Templeton — 278

San Miguel — 263

Cal Poly residents — 256

Los Osos — 168

Morro Bay — 155

Pismo Beach — 132

Shandon — 79

Santa Margarita — 73

Ash-patients — 71

Cambria — 61

Creston — 40

Cayucos — 32

Avila Beach — 13

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 39

As of Monday evening, there have been 1,931,301 positive cases, and 22,923 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 18,473,716 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 326,772 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 77,850,785 cases with 1,711,815 dead.

