SLO County reports drop in new coronavirius cases, three new deaths
December 28, 2020
Following several weeks under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order and with the introduction of two coronavirus vaccines, the average number of new cases statewide and in San Luis Obispo County are trending down.
SLO County reported 11 new cases and three deaths on Christmas, 28 new cases on Dec. 26, 22 on Dec. 27, and seven on Monday. The average number of daily new coronavirus cases in SLO County dropped from a high of 159 on Dec. 23 to 131 on Monday, based on a 14 day average.
While new cases are down, SLO County hospitalization rates set a record on Monday: 59 hospitalized 12 of whom are in the ICU. Increases in the number of people hospitalized generally follows surges in new cases by several weeks.
During the past five days, SLO County reported 236 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. San Luis Obispo and CMC lead both with 45 new cases, followed by Paso Robles and ASH both with 31 and Atascadero with 25.
Of the 9,539 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 7,380 individuals have recovered, and 70 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 59 people in the hospital — 12 in the intensive care unit, and 2,016 recuperating at home.
Cases by city:
Paso Robles — 2,162
San Luis Obispo — 2,052
Atascadero — 838
Arroyo Grande — 668
CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 652
Nipomo — 650
Grover Beach — 370
Oceano — 318
Templeton — 292
San Miguel — 276
Cal Poly residents — 256
Los Osos — 190
Morro Bay — 178
Pismo Beach — 144
Ash-patients — 107
Shandon — 84
Santa Margarita — 79
Cambria — 66
Creston — 41
Cayucos — 37
Avila Beach — 14
San Simeon — 8
Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 48
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 2,187,368 positive cases, and 24,430 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 19,754,278 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 342,953 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 81,621,413 cases with 1,780,331 dead.
