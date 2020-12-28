SLO County reports drop in new coronavirius cases, three new deaths

December 28, 2020

Following several weeks under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order and with the introduction of two coronavirus vaccines, the average number of new cases statewide and in San Luis Obispo County are trending down.

SLO County reported 11 new cases and three deaths on Christmas, 28 new cases on Dec. 26, 22 on Dec. 27, and seven on Monday. The average number of daily new coronavirus cases in SLO County dropped from a high of 159 on Dec. 23 to 131 on Monday, based on a 14 day average.

While new cases are down, SLO County hospitalization rates set a record on Monday: 59 hospitalized 12 of whom are in the ICU. Increases in the number of people hospitalized generally follows surges in new cases by several weeks.

During the past five days, SLO County reported 236 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. San Luis Obispo and CMC lead both with 45 new cases, followed by Paso Robles and ASH both with 31 and Atascadero with 25.

Of the 9,539 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 7,380 individuals have recovered, and 70 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 59 people in the hospital — 12 in the intensive care unit, and 2,016 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 2,162

San Luis Obispo — 2,052

Atascadero — 838

Arroyo Grande — 668

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 652

Nipomo — 650

Grover Beach — 370

Oceano — 318

Templeton — 292

San Miguel — 276

Cal Poly residents — 256

Los Osos — 190

Morro Bay — 178

Pismo Beach — 144

Ash-patients — 107

Shandon — 84

Santa Margarita — 79

Cambria — 66

Creston — 41

Cayucos — 37

Avila Beach — 14

San Simeon — 8

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 48

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 2,187,368 positive cases, and 24,430 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 19,754,278 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 342,953 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 81,621,413 cases with 1,780,331 dead.

