SLO County restaurants offering Christmas meals to go

December 19, 2020

Want a restaurant-quality meal to enjoy in the comfort and safety of your home in San Luis Obispo County? While taking a break this holiday season, you can support a local restaurant.

Here’s a list of area restaurants and caterers offering Christmas dinners to go:

Pacific Harvest Catering in Templeton

Launched by chef Seth White in 2005, Pacific Harvest has built a reputation for providing top-notch fare using fresh local ingredients and client-vision style event planning. Pacific Harvest prepares the meal for you and includes heating instructions for when you are ready to throw it in the oven.



Options include a New Strip Loin with a Brandy Peppercorn Cream Sauce at $150 for four meals or Pork Tenderloin with an Apricot Cherry Sauce at $125 for four meals. Side dishes include twice baked potatoes, cauliflower gratin, winter salad and rolls with honey butter.

Pickups scheduled for Dec. 23. Call (805) 215-9714 to place your order.

The Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Springs in Avila Beach

Chef Eddie Ruiz at The Gardens of Avila Restaurant is offering an upscale Christmas menu to-go that includes roasted prime rib, scallop risotto, mojo pork, poached salmon and roasted watermelon. Prices vary on the holiday menu.

Call (805) 595-7302 extension 400 to order your meal. The Avila Beach restaurant is taking orders through Christmas day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can schedule your pickup from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Madeline’s in Cambria

At Madeline’s on Main Street in Cambria, they are offering a 10% discount on all to go orders. For Christmas dinner, there are multiple choices from filet mignon to Louisiana Seafood Gumbo to select from.

If your looking for a traditional holiday feasts, the roasted turkey dinner comes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, gravy and cranberries.

You can call ahead, or make your order on Christmas. Call (805) 927-4175.

Sea Venture in Pismo Beach

Chef Steve Smeets at the Sea Venture Hotel and Restaurant is looking to make your Christmas dinner a smash hit. Start with crispy brussel sprouts, lobster bisque or a wedge salad. Entrees include prime rib, herb roasted turkey or house-cured pork loin.

Check out the candy cane martinis and mouth watering deserts on their Christmas menu.

Call (805) 773-3463 to place your order.

Cafe Roma in San Luis Obispo

Chef John Giancarlo is offering a mouthwatering selection of three course meals this Christmas at $38 a person. Start with a first course choice of Autumn, caprese, or salmon salads. Entrees include Italian lamb shank, beef short ribs, canelli macchiavelli, lasagna di funghi e spinachi or baccalà alla livornese. For dessert, tiramisu, chocolate mousse cake or Sicilian cannoli.

Call (805) 541-6800 to order for pickup either Dec, 23 or Dec. 24.

