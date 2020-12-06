Front Page  »  

The troubling dictates of Gov. Gavin Newsom

December 6, 2020
T. Keith Gurnee

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

What’s Gov. Gavin Newsom been thinking? He’s been doing some strange things lately, but his latest executive action calling for a coronavirus stay-at-home and lockdown order based on a hastily conceived and unvetted map of newly formed “regions” in California takes the cake.

Coming off the heels of his attendance at a controversial dinner party at the French Laundry, one of the swankiest restaurants in California that caters primarily to plutocrats, does he really expect Californians to follow his “do as I say and not as I do” edicts?

After previously ordering Californians (1) not to gather in groups, (2) not to dine indoors, (3) to wear a mask, and (4) to practice social distancing, Newsom violated all four of his admonitions. With 22 guests dining indoors, none with masks, and no one practicing social distancing, Gavin and his wife whooped it up with their friends over a $15,000 wine tab, enough to draw complaints from other diners. If that isn’t the essence of hypocrisy, what is?

Now he expects us to obey his top-down, stay-at-home orders based on a nonsensical map of five regions. If the reason for these sanctions was Newsom’s concern about overwhelming the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in each region’s hospitals, why not do it on a county-by-county basis? Instead, he cooks up a map that throws San Luis Obispo County into a Los Angeles centric “Southern California” region that bears no resemblance to the ICU capacities of individual counties. His “Southern California” map also includes Inyo County east of the Sierra Nevada range that’s at the same latitude as the northern California city of San Francisco.

How does this make sense?

The answer: it doesn’t. San Luis Obispo County presently has only one ICU patient and has plenty of ICU capacity. If Newsom’s new orders were done on a county-by-county basis, our county would be exempted from his draconian measures.

Yet, by placing our county in a region with Los Angeles where only 13.1% of its ICU beds remain available, we get punished for it. By closing down outside dining and severely restricting retail businesses right at Christmas time, Gov. Newsom has given our county a lump of coal for Christmas.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham was right in calling Newsom’s edict “a joke,” and a bad one at that! Newsom should either pull his latest dictate and deal with his coronavirus measures on a county-by-county basis or create a “Central Coast” region that isn’t attached to Los Angeles.

Our county and its cities should work with Cunningham and other aggrieved jurisdictions in an effort to make this happen. It’s the right thing to do and as 2020 approaches its troubled end, it can’t come soon enough.


scott_giles

Really? What does it matter if the governor has or had a 15000 wine tab? What if he had a 50000 wine tab? This article seems slanted and it appears to me wanting to provoke a reaction out of less educated or those with less money the lower classes…should the governor limit himself to a 100 wine tab?


Of what importance is it reporting numbers dealing with money? Who else is California had their dinner or wine tab reported by any news article?


The governor in my opinion is kinda of one of the “leaders” of the state he makes up or decides rules especially about the health pandemic because it’s a health pandemic and it’s relevant to the “leaders”.


Why all this scrutiny?


Anyone for the most part is free to run for office and if they want to they can this is California.


I realize this is an opinion piece but it’s just like alot of mud slinging and innuendos and not alot of constructive criticism or idea provoking or possibility provoking ideas generated from the article at least for me personally.


Possibly their could have been at least one suggestion for governor newsom or possibly a suggestion for the health orders on how to best proceed during the health pandemic like maybe are suggestions possible in the next opinion piece?


While rather small in size compared to say the new york Times every article published even online has the potential to be seen and influence government even if not a mainstream publication it is possible it might be seen or read or mentioned to people it discusses.


It seems this opinion piece to me anyways is meant to influence the public’s opinion more so than any governments opinions almost like the possibility of influencing the government’s opinion wasn’t even considered before it was written or published.


It is your article and opinion piece so you can write it anyway you want but you might consider having a more thoughtful influence is all I thought.


One criticism are you the author lower class or poverty level trying to raise awareness for your class level? If not it’s kinda rude to write with a lower class slant especially directed at the governor.


Just one criticism

And opinion!

Good day


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
12/06/2020 4:57 pm
Moderator

Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
12/06/2020 4:28 pm
kevin rise

Keith, your feelings dont beat AI algorithms, they built the Csu Poly field hospital as spill over, and the opening of the campus. Soon, we might be having out of county and state patients housed here due to ICU capacity, this is happening World Wide and Nation Wide. Stop blaming a single person for a pandemic, I’m not going to just Blame Trump for cutting 1 billion from the CDC this year am I? This isnt one person’s fault for all this loss Keith. And unless you have a degree in medicine or biology, virology etc, maybe stop the Rhtetoric adding to confusion and conspiracy the Right Wing believe in just for self indulgence?


Sincerely, a med student.

Get a vaccine and wear a mask, this isnt a conspiracy, this isnt to steal a vote or smear a con man even more than hes done himself.


Vote Up-59Vote Down 
12/06/2020 12:12 pm
copperhead

The author isn’t blaming the CA governor for the pandemic, he is pointing out the unnecessary measures being taken in SLO that will significantly disrupt local economic recovery. One does not need a degree in medicine to shudder at a politician shutting down his business because of what is happening 300 miles away.


Vote Up18Vote Down 
12/06/2020 2:11 pm
TKG

I’m not blaming Newsom for the coronavirus. China is to blame for that. I do blame Newsom for creating a cure that’s worse than the disease.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
12/06/2020 2:52 pm
Cmonnow

Thank you. That about sums it up. Crush the already struggling small businesses in SLO county and heap more stress on those trying to do the right thing.

I’m glad the sole proprietor who does one haircut at a time and keeps their place cleaner than most Dr’s offices has to shut down. I feel safer already. They can do better


Vote Up18Vote Down 
12/06/2020 12:11 pm
﻿