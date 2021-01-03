Cal Poly eases student coronavirus testing requirements

January 3, 2021

Amid backlash from students and parents, Cal Poly reduced its testing requirements including no longer requiring all students to test twice weekly.

After campus administers announced a requirement that all students test twice weekly, regardless if they are taking in-person classes or living in the area, some students and parents complained that the frequent testing could unnecessarily expose those who plan to stay home home to the virus. At the same time, a group of teachers argued that the campus should only offer online classes amid the pandemic.

Even so, campus administrators elected to continue hands on learning. Over the next two weeks, approximately 4,500 students are slated to move into campus housing.

On Jan. 2, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong amended his COVID-19 presidential order to no longer require out-of-area students and some local students to test twice weekly.

Students required to test twice weekly:

Lives in university housing

Is enrolled in face-to-face courses

Works on campus

Participates in research on campus

Uses any on-campus service (except the Health Center)

Lives in the same household or congregate living facility (meaning a house, apartment or housing facility with two or more students, such as a dormitory or fraternity/sorority house) with a Cal Poly student who meets any of the previous criteria.

Students who do not comply with Armstrong’s order face potential sanctions such as loss of access to campus services including their campus email accounts, and even expulsion.

Students exempt from testing:

A student who has a documented condition that makes participating in testing not possible or contrary to medical recommendations. Documentation regarding the condition must be on file with the Disability Resource Center.

A student who has tested positive for the Coronavirus within the last 90 days, as certified by Campus Health and Wellbeing.

