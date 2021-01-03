Deputies searching for missing Arroyo Grande man
January 3, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk man was last seen in rural Arroyo Grande.
Andrew Daniel Romero was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 2. At the time, he was driving a black four-door 2009 Ford Focus, license plate 6GDP283. The vehicle is described as having faded paint and visible body work on the rear bumper.
Investigators describe Romero as a 23-year-old Hispanic man, who may be having a mental health crisis. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
At the time of his disappearance, Romero was wearing grey sweatpants and a light blue hoodie. When he was last seen, he had no shoes, phone or wallet.
Romero may have traveled to a beach in either San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, or Monterey county.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Romero’s whereabouts to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.
