FBI warns of armed protesters headed to all 50 state capitols

January 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Plans exist for armed protests through Inauguration Day at all 50 state capitols, as well as at the United States Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin. [ABC News]

One group is calling for storming local, state and federal courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to storm government offices in every state on Jan. 20 — the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, regardless of whether individuals states certified electoral votes for Trump or Biden, the FBI is warning.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16,” the bulletin says. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

On Monday, in the aftermath of last week’s storming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives moved forward with an effort to make Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump incapable of performing his duties and replacing him with Pence until Biden’s inauguration. However, Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, of West Virginia, blocked the effort, prompting House Democrats to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

