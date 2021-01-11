Firefighters rescue two young surfers from under the Pismo Beach pier

January 11, 2021

Emergency crews rescued two surfers who were trapped under the Pismo Beach Pier in dangerous surf conditions Sunday afternoon.

At approximately, 1:18 p.m., witnesses reported a person under the pier was in need of help, according to Cal Fire. The surfer was holding onto one of the pillars under the pier.

Another suffer paddled over to help him, bust lost his board and was also forced to grab onto a pillar under the pier. [Tribune]

One of the surfers was 15 years old. The other was 11.

Cal Fire rescue swimmers arrived at the scene and swam out to assist both of the boys. Both surfers safely returned to shore by 1:30 p.m.

No one suffered injuries during the incident. Port San Luis Harbor Patrol teams assisted with the rescue.

Cal Fire spokesperson Adan Orozco said the riptide under and near the pier was pulling hard, and there was also a large swell.

A high surf advisory is currently in effect along the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Storms in the Pacific have been whipping up 16 to 22 foot waves with local sets up to 25 feet, starting early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The high-surf advisory expires at 3 p.m. Monday.

