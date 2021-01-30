Gov. Newson declares state of emergency in SLO and Monterey counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties because of destruction from the atmospheric river storm.

During the storm, trees fell on homes, sinkholes developed and mud slides blocked roads. In Monterey County, about 30 miles from the SLO County boarder, a portion of Highway 1 slid away during the heavy rains.

“The conditions caused by winter storms in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond,” Newsom said.

As a result of the emergency proclamation, the California Department of Transportation can request federal assistance through the Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

