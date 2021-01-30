Last day to drop off coats for kids
While the heavy rains were welcome in San Luis Obispo County, the rains deterred some people from dropping off coats for children in need. But there is still one day left to provide outerwear for area children.
Protect SLO County, New Day Church, Erik Gorham and Pastor Brad Elijah organized the coat drive to benefit “Coats for Kids.” They are seeking coats, sweaters and sweatshirts of all sizes.
Through Jan. 31, drop outerwear off at the following locations:
- Madrone Landscapes at 8045 Morro Road in Atascadero
- Atascadero Jewelry and Loan at 5550 El Camino Real in Atascadero
- Nature’s Touch Nursery & Harvest at 225 Main Street in Templeton
- Paso Market Walk at 1803 Spring Street in Paso Robles
- New Day Church at 1228 11th Street, Suite 101 and 102 in Paso Robles
- Basalt Interiors at 766 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo
For those who can’t get out, call Erik Gorham (805) 286-2355 and he will arrange for pickup.
