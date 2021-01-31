Man killed in alleged racing crash in Atascadero

January 31, 2021

A man was killed during an alleged race between drivers of two Ford Mustangs on Highway 41 in southwest Atascadero Saturday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., people reported two Mustangs, one blue and one black, racing on Highway 41. Atascadero officers arrived to find a blue Mustang crashed into a utility pole near Cholare Road, according to scanner traffic.



Officers found the body of a man in the blue Mustang.

Highway 41 was closed in both directions as investigators processed the crash site. The investigation is ongoing.

