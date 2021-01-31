Front Page  »  

Man killed in alleged racing crash in Atascadero

January 31, 2021

A man was killed during an alleged race between drivers of two Ford Mustangs on Highway 41 in southwest Atascadero Saturday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., people reported two Mustangs, one blue and one black, racing on Highway 41. Atascadero officers arrived to find a blue Mustang crashed into a utility pole near Cholare Road, according to scanner traffic.

Officers found the body of a man in the blue Mustang.

Highway 41 was closed in both directions as investigators processed the crash site. The investigation is ongoing.


commonsenseguy

Very sad and tragic, yet if the story is true, absolutely avoidable. Senseless lose of a life. I pray for all involved, along with those who responded to help. May God comfort them.


01/31/2021 6:14 pm
blackjack

Good thing the driver didn’t take out any innocents after running out of Talent.


01/31/2021 4:54 pm
