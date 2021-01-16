Man killed in two car crash in San Luis Obispo

January 16, 2021

A man was killed Friday evening in an accident on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the man was driving a black Toyota Corolla near Stenner Creek Road that drifted off the roadway, hit trees and bounced back onto the highway. A Ford pickup truck then crashed into the Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

CHP officers are investigating the fatal crash. The name of the person killed is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

