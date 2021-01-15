Front Page  »  

Morro Bay City Council supports impeachment and removal of Trump

January 15, 2021

President Donald Trump

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to send a letter to federal offices and other elected officials supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump and his removal from office.

A draft of the letter calls for Trump’s immediate removal from office for inciting violence against the United States government and the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the free and fair election that he lost cannot be met with silence,” the draft letter states. “Our democracy belongs to the people and we all — Republicans, Democrats, independents and members of other political parties — must strive to protect it. Thus, it is imperative that we hold those who violently attacked our Capitol, and who promoted such attacks, responsible.

“We join other local, state and federal leaders to support this effort for the sake of our democracy, the very democracy that provides us the privilege to serve.”

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is on Jan. 20.


ViolentFelon

Insurrection? You mean peaceful protest. Just like the ones where people tried to burn down courthouses and establish autonomous countries in the middle of US cities.


01/15/2021 12:17 pm
slocorruptionhater

I see a comment such as this one and I ask myself, is this person trolling or could someone actually believe this? Five people dead and you call that peaceful? Also, justifying the actions of one group by comparing what another group did in the past reminds me of the arguments teenagers make, “so and so is doing it, so I should too”. We need to hold people accountable for their actions, period.


01/15/2021 1:33 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Ya !!! No kidding!!! The perps were so full of themselves that the FBI has literally thousands of hours of self incriminating selfie BS and amateur documentation to go thru and nail these nutcase seditionists. They are boasting what big shots they are and celebrating themselves. Their online activity prior to the attack on the heart of our Republic and our democratic process and the persons of our Congress themselves is also a treasure trove of self incriminating braggadocio. But the moment they feel that the consequences for their actions are about to come down on them, “ANTIFA DID IT!!!!” Exactly like their current biggest fan, our president unelect.


See who the FBI says did it. See who they said caused most of the BLM violence as well. White supremacist seditionists. The GOP, caught with their hands in the sedition jar are also barking “Antifa!!! Antifa!” and calling for “healing”. Sorry, I for one am not the least bit interested in having “healing” with people who actually want a Confederacy. And, to my intense relief, neither are the FBI or the DOJ. Consequences it is.


01/15/2021 2:02 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Ya, you know, none of that looked very good. But I am a bit more tolerant of people getting fed up with their family members being gunned down and choked to death and hung and jailed so much more frequently and beaten and harassed and red lined so that they can’t get loans they qualify for to own property they can pass down or get financing to own a business or have a decent school in their neighborhood or a grocery store or, in my memory even sit in the front of a bus, drink from the same water fountain, be on the street after dark. I can at least somewhat sympathize with that. So, if the demonstrators showed up with fire crackers and a few frozen water bottles, shame on them. But again, I ask myself, what would I have done?


On the other hand, when a mob shows up at our Capitol building with metal pipes, pepper spray, firecrackers, baseball bats, guns, tasers, etc., etc., zip ties and a full working gallows (screaming “Kill Mike Pence! Kill Mike Pence”, all day at the top of their lungs, because they lost an election, I think that hardly compares. Given that we have endless footage of perps dressed like carnival acts, sporting countless Nazi swastikas and Waving massive Confederate flags (first time that has happened in our Capitol) kinda lends credence to the claims of BLM, does it not?


According to the ongoing investigation by the FBI and the DOJ (largest in US history) there was not one “antifa” in the bunch so far. However, they have confirmed plenty of white supremacists, etc. participating in the violence, trespassing, and charges that may include but not limited to murder, assault, attempted murder, sedition, insurrection, and possibly espionage, given that the computers stolen from Congressional members contain classified information of national security. And they were made to disappear with the fleeing attackers. Members of Congress were targeted and were possibly to be executed, had they been apprehended. We were minutes from a catastrophic assault to the fabric of our Democracy, by a group of people aided and joined by people who were disappointed about losing an election.


And don’t kid yourselves. The FBI was warning about this attack and the target was not hardened. Think about that. Our president is briefed every day on the best intelligence in the world, so not only did he know, he knew what he was triggering by the statements made by all the speakers, including himself, at his “rally”.


According to the FBI, 90% of the violence this summer was perpetrated by white supremacists, not the actual BLM people. Look that up. And please follow the actual investigation as it unfolds directly from the FBI and DOJ. The Joint Briefing they gave on CSPAN on 1/12/2021 is very worth the watch on YouTube. When you have watched that, then tell me how you think the attack on our democratic process at the Capitol and our Congresspersons compares with the thousands of protests over the summer, world wide, and for the overwhelming part, peaceful.


01/15/2021 1:44 pm
﻿