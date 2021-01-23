Multiple entities vaccinating residents of SLO County
January 23, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County Health Department, local hospitals and several pharmacies have administered thousands of vaccines to local residents.
The four San Luis Obispo County hospitals have provided employees a first vaccination and some employees both doses. The hospitals have received more than 15,000 vaccine doses.
CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are tasked with vaccinating residents and employees of assisted living and nursing homes throughout the nation. They plan to complete their task in March.
The county health department is currently vaccinating seniors 75 and above. At this time, the county has procured 17,010 vaccine doses.
Since Wednesday, 298 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 16,153 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.
With 11 new deaths during the past two days from COVID-19, there are now 151 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.
There are 52 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 12 in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 3,221
- San Luis Obispo – 2,928
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,218
- Atascadero – 1,460
- Nipomo – 1,185
- Arroyo Grande – 1,164
- Grover Beach – 698
- Oceano – 570
- Templeton – 485
- San Miguel – 411
- Los Osos – 365
- Morro Bay – 328
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 324
- Pismo Beach – 259
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 190
- Cambria – 146
- Shandon – 118
- Santa Margarita – 107
- Creston – 67
- Cayucos – 58
- Avila Beach – 25
- San Simeon – 15
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 25,986 confirmed coronavirus cases and 260 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
-
- Santa Maria — 9,014
- Santa Barbara — 4,646
- Lompoc — 2,678
- Orcutt — 1,386
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,078
As of Friday evening, there have been 3,128,763 positive cases, and 36,359 deaths in California.
More than 25,390,042 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 424,177 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 98,789,849 cases with 2,117,457 dead.
