Multiple SLO County residents without power because of wind, planned outages

January 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Residents across several areas of San Luis Obispo County have lost power on Tuesday, a result of both high winds and preemptive power cuts by PG&E.

Hundreds or more residents have lost power in the Templeton and Cambria areas as a result of the weather conditions. There is also a power outage along Highway 46 between Templeton and Cambria, according to PG&E.

Meanwhile, PG&E has cut put power to the areas of Huasna, Suey and Twitchell Reservoir in South County, according to the SLO County Office of Emergency Services. A PG&E map shows intentional outages are in effect in rural Arroyo Grande and rural Nipomo, as well.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected in SLO County, lasting until 4 a.m. Wednesday. PG&E responds to high wind events that could lead to fires with “public safety power shutoffs.”

After removing SLO County from the possible blackout list, PG&E released a map showing 373 county residents could have their power turned off Tuesday morning, mostly in the South County areas now impacted by the intentional outages.


