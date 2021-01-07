Murdered man found in Paso Robles park
January 6, 2021
The body of a man, who died from a gunshot wound to the head, was found in Sherwood Forest Park off Creston Road in Paso Robles on Wednesday, according to the Paso Robles Daily News.
Early Wednesday morning, a caller reported guns shots fired in the area of the park. When officers arrived, they found a body leaning against a tree and realized that the person had a gunshot wound on the top of his head. There was a handgun on the ground.
An investigation is ongoing.
