Coronavirus cases continue to drop in SLO County, vaccine slots opening
January 20, 2021
The average weekly number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo fell by 36.4% in the past seven days, as the county continues to vaccinate seniors 75 and above, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO. While limited appointments this week are currently taken, there will appointments available on Thursday for next week.
With five new deaths during the past two days from COVID-19, there are now 140 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.
Since Monday, 197 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 15,855 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.
There are 55 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 10 in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 3,163
- San Luis Obispo – 2,855
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,192
- Atascadero – 1,410
- Arroyo Grande – 1,146
- Nipomo – 1,136
- Grover Beach – 685
- Oceano – 552
- Templeton – 472
- San Miguel – 399
- Los Osos – 353
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 324
- Morro Bay – 320
- Pismo Beach – 254
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 187
- Cambria – 133
- Shandon – 118
- Santa Margarita – 104
- Creston – 66
- Cayucos – 55
- Avila Beach – 26
- San Simeon – 13
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 25,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 243 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
- Santa Maria — 8,858
- Santa Barbara — 4,465
- Lompoc — 2,621
- Orcutt — 1,368
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,078
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 3,078,701 positive cases, and 35,026 deaths in California.
More than 24,998,975 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 451,894 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 97,309,750 cases with 2,083,326 dead.
