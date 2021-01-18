PG&E now includes 373 San Luis Obispo County in blackout list

January 18, 2021

After removing San Luis Obispo County from the possible blackout list, PG&E has now listed 373 county residents who could have their power turned off on Tuesday Morning. One resident is in San Luis Obispo and the remaining properties are in rural Arroyo Grande and Nipomo.

PG&E plans to turn the power back on at 8 p.m.on Wednesday.

PG&E responds to high wind events that could lead to fires with “public safety power shutoffs.” The utility turns power off to help prevent wildfire.

PG&E management warns of possible blackouts on Tuesday morning for a portion of customers in seven counties: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Tulare.

Loading...