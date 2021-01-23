Prowler grabs at women in Nipomo
January 23, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a prowler who allegedly broke into two homes in Nipomo early Friday morning and grabbed women inside each of them. Both women were uninjured during the intrusions.
At about 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a male suspect forced his way into a home in the 200 block of North Burton Street and grabbed a female victim. The suspect fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.
Then at about 5:45 a.m., a caller reported a burglary in progress at a residence on the 100 block of E. Tefft Street. While in the home, the male suspect grabbed a woman who he left uninjured.
Investigators believe the same man is the suspect in both incidents. Sheriff’s officials describe the suspect as a light-skinned black man, 25-30 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build.
The man is said to have short hair and is clean shaven. He was reportedly wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask. He was possibly walking with a limp.
Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about the case call the sheriff’s department at (805) 781-4550. Investigators are also asking people in the Old Town Nipomo area to check surveillance or doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity that occurred Friday between midnight and 7 a.m.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines