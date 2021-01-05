Shots fired in rural SLO, man barricades himself inside home

January 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

While reportedly having a mental health crisis, a man fired shots at a vehicle and then barricaded himself inside a rural San Luis Obispo home Monday afternoon, prior to surrendering to law enforcement.

At about 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots fired in the 2200 block of Carpenter Canyon Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a unidentified man had fired several shots at the tires of an unoccupied vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home, along with two relatives. Investigators determined the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Deputies, members of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and behavior health specialists with the Sheriff’s Community Action Team negotiated with the suspect. After about 90 minutes, the man walked out of the home unarmed with the two family members.

Authorities did not arrest the man, but instead placed him on a mental health hold.

No one suffered injuries during the incident. Officials closed off a section of Highway 227 during the standoff.

