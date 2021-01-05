SLO County at 11,635 coronavirus cases, 88 deaths
January 5, 2021
Labs in San Luis Obispo County reported 307 new coronavirus cases on Jan. 2 and 168 on Jan. 3, bringing the county’s total to 11,635 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data the California Department of Public Health released Tuesday afternoon. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.
There have been 88 confirmed deaths. Currently 49 people are in the hospital, with 13 in the intensive care unit.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
Paso Robles – 2,453
San Luis Obispo – 2,303
Atascadero – 992
California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 941
Arroyo Grande – 830
Nipomo – 770
Grover Beach – 485
Oceano – 394
Templeton – 342
San Miguel – 307
Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256
Los Osos – 246
Morro Bay – 219
Pismo Beach – 175
Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 139
Shandon – 94
Santa Margarita – 87
Cambria – 80
Creston – 50
Cayucos – 44
Avila Beach – 15
San Simeon – 8
Shell Beach – 7
As of Tuesday evening, there have been 2,464,237 positive cases, and 26,997 deaths in California.
More than 21,353,051 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 362,123 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 86,353,051 cases with 1,862,044 dead.
