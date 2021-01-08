SLO County exceeds 100 coronavirus deaths, 505 new cases

January 8, 2021

San Luis Obispo County exceeded 100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, while also setting a daily record for confirmed cases — 505.

The California Department of Public Health reported 505 new coronavirus cases in SLO County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 12,810 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data the California Department of Public Health. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.

There have been 101 confirmed deaths in SLO County, six reported today. Currently 40 people are in the hospital, with four in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 2,701

San Luis Obispo – 2,519

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,214

Atascadero – 1,176

Arroyo Grande – 962

Nipomo – 905

Grover Beach – 553

Oceano – 445

Templeton – 396

San Miguel – 343

Los Osos – 295

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256

Morro Bay – 261

Pismo Beach – 201

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 154

Shandon – 107

Santa Margarita – 93

Cambria – 92

Creston – 59

Cayucos – 48

Avila Beach – 22

Shell Beach – 12

San Simeon – 10

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 19,931 confirmed coronavirus cases and 181 deaths, according to the State of California. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 178 people in the hospital — 59 in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 7,273

Santa Barbara — 3,243

Lompoc — 2,054

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,057

Orcutt — 1,063

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 2,568,641 positive cases, and 28,538 deaths in California.

More than 22,390,012 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 377,023 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 89,245,193 cases with 1,919,359 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...