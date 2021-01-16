SLO County residents over 75 sign up for coronavirus vaccines

January 16, 2021

More than 4,000 San Luis Obispo County residents over the age of 75 signed up for their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, fully booking the county’s two vaccine clinics for next week.

Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO. While limited appointments next week are currently taken, there will be more available soon.

There are two vaccine clinics in SLO County: 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles Event Center at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

“We must allocate our limited vaccine supply based on who is most at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “Here in SLO County, more than three quarters of the people who have died from COVID-19 were age 75 or older.”

With nine new deaths over the past two days from COVID-19, there are now 128 confirmed deaths in SLO County.

During the past two days, 484 people tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 14,851 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state. The California Department of Public Health website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.

There are 50 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with nine in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,015

San Luis Obispo – 2,801

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,931

Atascadero – 1,334

Arroyo Grande – 1,086

Nipomo – 1,050

Grover Beach – 651

Oceano – 517

Templeton – 447

San Miguel – 378

Los Osos – 340

Morro Bay – 303

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256

Pismo Beach – 224

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 180

Cambria – 119

Shandon – 114

Santa Margarita – 103

Creston – 63

Cayucos – 55

Avila Beach – 24

Shell Beach – 13

San Simeon – 10

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 23,538 confirmed coronavirus cases and 228 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 8,354 Santa Barbara — 4,051 Lompoc — 2,417 Orcutt — 1,288 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,076



As of Friday evening, there have been 2,925,929 positive cases, and 32,971 deaths in California.

More than 24,102,429 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 401,856 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 94,286,850 cases with 2,019,727 dead.

