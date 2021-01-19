SLO County’s vaccination sites opened Monday for people over 75

January 18, 2021

It’s an exciting time for people 75 and above as the county officially opened vaccination sites in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo on Monday morning. CalCoastNews co-founder Daniel Blackburn was one of the first members of the public to receive a vaccination in the latest rollout.

“The Paso Robles operation was well-organized; a line of cordial folks waited for a very brief time before entering the fairground’s County Building,” Blackburn said. “Taped arrows on the floor guided us around, where we were checked for a variety of things at various points.

“I asked a firefighter to take the photo. Being an old guy, as I am, has its advantages,” Blackburn added. “Next shot in four weeks. Breathing easy.”

Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO. While limited appointments next week are currently taken, there will be more available on Thursday.

There are two vaccine clinics in SLO County: 2156 Sierra Way in San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles Event Center at 2198 Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

