Ten people died from COVID-19 over the weekend in SLO County

January 11, 2021

With 10 new deaths over the past three days from COVID-19, there are now 111 confirmed deaths in San Luis Obispo County.

During the past three days, 1,158 tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 13,968 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.

There are 43 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 11 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 2,807

San Luis Obispo – 2,589

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,599

Atascadero – 1,220

Arroyo Grande – 1,009

Nipomo – 952

Grover Beach – 579

Oceano – 463

Templeton – 410

San Miguel – 353

Los Osos – 310

Morro Bay – 277

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256

Pismo Beach – 206

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 161

Shandon – 109

Cambria – 102

Santa Margarita – 97

Creston – 61

Cayucos – 51

Avila Beach – 22

Shell Beach – 12

San Simeon – 11

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 21,323 confirmed coronavirus cases and 197 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 7,677 Santa Barbara — 3,525 Lompoc — 2,172 Orcutt — 1,147 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,057



As of Monday afternoon, there have been 2,714,667 positive cases, and 30,138 deaths in California.

More than 23,092,197 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 384,713 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 91,238,865 cases with 1,951,209 dead.

