Thief loots more than half of San Luis Obispo store’s inventory

January 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A burglar or burglars stole more than half of a downtown San Luis Obispo store’s inventory, the business posted on social media post.

Hemp Shak, located at 781 Higuera Street, sells eco-friendly clothing and cannabidiol (CBD) products, as well as local art, records and handmade items. The store was burglarized Sunday night or Monday morning.

Store owner Katy Hemler wrote in a Facebook and Instagram post that the burglary was a “low blow.”

“I am at a loss for words. I guess sick to my stomach,” Hemler stated. “We have worked insanely hard to keep going through this year with shutdowns and restrictions. It’s been a roller coaster of uncertainty and stress. To have this happen to us right now it’s just appalling.”

Hemler said Hemp Shak will remain closed while the business processes what happened and determines what steps to take in order to cope and reopen.

The downtown SLO store has been in business since 1996.

