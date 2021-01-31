Three people shot in Santa Maria on Saturday

January 31, 2021

A late night shooting on Saturday left three Santa Maria residents hospitalized.

After receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near the 1200 block of Mary Drive: officers arrived, secured the scene and started a shooting investigation. But while officers found evidence of a shooting, there were no victims at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, a vehicle arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with three adult gunshot victims. The Santa Maria Police Department then sent detectives and crime lab personnel to the hospital to continue the investigation.

“It is the mission of the Santa Maria Police Department to do everything we can to keep members of this community safe, and hold those accountable who would cause harm to others,” police said.

Investigators are asking residents in the surrounding area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. In addition, they want anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 extension 2277.

