Up to 22-foot waves coming to San Luis Obispo County

January 10, 2021

For the second time this month, forecasters are warning of large waves and dangerous rip currents along the San Luis Obispo County coastline. Storms out in the Pacific are whipping up 16 to 22 foot waves with local sets up to 25 feet starting early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are not expected to bring rain, though minor coastal flooding and beach erosion is expected with the high surf.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The high-surf advisory expires Monday at 3 p.m.

