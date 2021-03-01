Armed man robs the Chevron in San Miguel, gets away

February 28, 2021

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed man who allegedly robbed the Chevron gas station in San Miguel on Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the man entered the Chevron on K Street, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The thief then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies searched for the suspect along with assistance from CHP ground and air units and an Atascadero Police Department K9. They were unable to find the thief.

Investigators describe the suspect as possibly in his 20’s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip up sweatshirt with three black stripes running down the shoulders, black sweatpants, white shoes, a blue mask (possibly gaiter style) and mechanic type gloves.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

