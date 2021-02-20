California relaxes ban on high-contact sports like football

February 20, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that high-contact sports such as football can resume in some counties for the first time in nearly a year.

Competitions in football, baseball, soccer and other sports can resume next Friday in counties with a per-capita case rate of fewer than 14 per 100,000 residents. San Luis Obispo County’s case rate is currently at 15.6 while Santa Barbara County’s case rate is 27.

Even though San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county case rates are currently to high to resume sports competitions, case rates in both counties have been falling at approximately 25% a week. It is highly likely SLO County case rate will be below 14 per 100,000 residents some time next week.

Newsom’s announcement did not impact indoor sports, which are still considered unsafe to resume.

“We are now confident with new guidelines that we’re publishing today that we can get youth sports moving again in the state of California,” Newsom said.

